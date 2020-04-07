Tablighi Jamaat played major role in COVID-19 spread: Guj DCM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday said members of the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat played a major role in spreading coronavirus in the state and the country, by not cooperating with the authorities and hiding their travel history. Speaking to reporters here, Patel said unlike members of the Muslim congregation, Hindu travellers who arrived at airports in Gujarat had not thrown any tantrums and had followed authorities' instructions.

"Even in Islamic countries, including Pakistan, we have not heard of violations of the government's instructions. Unfortunately, in India, some radicals and religious fanatics spread a rumour that it would harm their religion," the BJP leader said.

Members of the Tablighi Jamaat played a major role in spreading coronavirus, the Deputy Chief Minister said. "After returning to their homes in respective states from Delhi, they should have informed the authorities. This could have contained the spread," Patel said.

Majority of international travellers, who arrived in Gujarat were Hindus, he said, adding that none of them had thrown tantrums and had followed all instructions and opted for quarantine. "If members of the Jamaat had done the same and had informed the authorities or came forward for medical check- ups, the quantum of spread would have been less. They should understand that their action mostly affected people from the minority community only," he said.

Of the 126 persons from Gujarat, who had attended the event in Nizamuddin last month, 12 from Ahmedabad tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday..

