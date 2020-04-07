No Headline

One CRPF jawan was killed and another injured on Tuesday when a militant hurled a grenade at a patrolling party in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said

Head Constable Shiv Lal Neetam was killed in the incident in Bijbehara on Tuesday evening. A man threw a grenade at a CRPF patrolling party and ran away, the officials said

The jawans received splinter injuries and were rushed to local hospital where Neetam was declared brought dead, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

