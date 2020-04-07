COVID-19: One more death in TN, 69 new cases

A 64-year old woman died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday taking the toll due to the disease to seven in the state while 69 more people tested positive as the tally rose to 690, a top health department official said. The woman, who died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, had co-morbid conditions like hypertension and diabetes, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has risen to seven. Of the new positive cases, as many as 63 were returnees of the jamaat meet held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area recently, she said.PTI VGN VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.