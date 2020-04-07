COVID-19: Baghel takes stock of measures in C'garh jails

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of precautionary measures against coronavirus in the state's prisons, an official here said. The Chief Minister spoke to officials and prisoners of five central jails, district jails and sub-jails over video- conferencing on Tuesday.

The state's Home and Jail Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and Chief Minister's additional chief secretary Subrat Sahoo were also present for the session. "Baghel asked officials to ensure strict compliance of precautionary measures such as social distancing, wearing masks and frequent washing of hands in prisons," an official statement here said.

The Chief Minister also enquired about cleanliness in jails, food, visitors' arrangements and release of prisoners etc, and also instructed the authorities to conduct health check-ups for all prisoners. According to the statement, the Chief Minister also directed officials to house new prisoners in separate barracks and arrange for thermal scanners and hand sanitisers at the entrance of jails.

There are five central jails, 12 district jails and 16 sub-jails in the state, with a total accommodation capacity of 12,823, against which 17,131 prisoners (8,151 convicted and 8,980 undertrials) are currently lodged, the release said. During the video conference, officials informed Baghel that jail premises and barracks were cleaned regularly, while masks and other hygiene products were provided to staff and inmates.

Prison visits have also been suspended till April 14, officials said. According to the release, as on April 5, 1,193 prisoners were released on bail, parole and completion of their sentences in view of the Supreme Court's directions to decongest prisons in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

At least 892 prisoners were released on interim or regular bail, 255 on parole, while 46 were freed on completion of their sentences, the release stated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.