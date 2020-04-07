COVID-19: PM Modi, his Swedish counterpart discuss possibility of collaboration between scientists

COVID-19: PM Modi, his Swedish counterpart discuss possibility of collaboration between scientistsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven on Tuesday agreed on the possibility of collaboration and data sharing between researchers and scientists of the two countries, a move which would contribute to the global efforts against COVID-19. The two leaders also discussed over telephone the novel coronavirus pandemic and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts. "Both leaders agreed on the potential for collaboration and data sharing between Indian and Swedish researchers and scientists, which would also contribute to the global efforts against COVID-19," an official statement said here. The two leaders promised to provide necessary facilitation and assistance for each other's citizens, who may be stranded due to ongoing travel restrictions
They also agreed that their officials would remain in touch to optimise availability of medical supplies for fighting COVID-19, the statement said.
