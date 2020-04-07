Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: KDMC man suspended for allowing marriage ceremony

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:12 IST
COVID-19: KDMC man suspended for allowing marriage ceremony

A Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation official was on Tuesday suspended for allowing a marriage function last month which was attended by a Qatar returnee who then went on to test coronavirus positive and possibly also passed on the infection to others there. Incidentally, the Doha returnee, whose presence at the marriage led to the suspension of the official, was discharged on Monday night after recovery from COVID-19.

The order to place Dombivali Divisional Ward Officer Bhagaji Bhangre under suspension was issued by KDMC Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, officials said. "The marriage function took place on March 19, at a time when the state and Centre had told civic officials to not allow gatherings as the attendees could end up getting infected with coronavirus. He has been suspended for dereliction of duties," he said.

The Epidemic Diseases Act, which gives authorities extensive powers like lockdown and quarantine to combat an outbreak, had been invoked in Maharashtra on March 13, he pointed out..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. economy will eventually reopen but with big changes -White House's Kudlow

The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the U.S. economy when the nations top health experts give the go-ahead, but Americans lives will be drastically different, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.Even when peop...

Swiss urge public to stick to anti-virus measures over Easter

Switzerlands president called on the public to stick with emergency measures designed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, saying on Tuesday the country remains very far from normal ahead of the long Easter weekend. Police are bulking...

Bulgaria recalls embassy official from Netherlands over illegally collecting coronavirus "tax"

A senior official at the Bulgarian embassy in The Hague has been recalled for illegally collecting what he called a coronavirus tax from visitors seeking consular assistance, Bulgarias Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said the...

Need for awareness drive to dispel fear of cremating COVID-19 victims: Experts

Experts here have called for spreading awareness among people to dispel their fear of catching infection during last rites of COVID-19 suspected or positive cases. They urged the authorities to spread awareness in this regard after two inci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020