COVID-19: KDMC man suspended for allowing marriage ceremony

A Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation official was on Tuesday suspended for allowing a marriage function last month which was attended by a Qatar returnee who then went on to test coronavirus positive and possibly also passed on the infection to others there. Incidentally, the Doha returnee, whose presence at the marriage led to the suspension of the official, was discharged on Monday night after recovery from COVID-19.

The order to place Dombivali Divisional Ward Officer Bhagaji Bhangre under suspension was issued by KDMC Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, officials said. "The marriage function took place on March 19, at a time when the state and Centre had told civic officials to not allow gatherings as the attendees could end up getting infected with coronavirus. He has been suspended for dereliction of duties," he said.

The Epidemic Diseases Act, which gives authorities extensive powers like lockdown and quarantine to combat an outbreak, had been invoked in Maharashtra on March 13, he pointed out..

