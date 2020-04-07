Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana accuses Delhi govt of failing to inform about dead policeman's coronavirus infection

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:19 IST
Haryana accuses Delhi govt of failing to inform about dead policeman's coronavirus infection

The Haryana Government on Tuesday lodged a protest with the Delhi government, alleging that they failed to inform them about a state police SI who died at a hospital in the national capital after contracting COVID-19. Charging some of the deceased's family members and the hospital with concealing information, cases have also been registered against them. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the sub-inspector from Sonipat was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi last month after he suffered a brain stroke.

Later, he contracted coronavirus infection and passed away on Saturday. Neither the Delhi government nor hospital authorities or even the deceased's family gave any information that he had tested positive for the infection, the minister said.

"On Tuesday, we lodged a strong protest with the Delhi government and our state chief secretary talked to her counterpart in this regard. A sub-inspector of the Haryana police died in Delhi, but we were not informed," Vij said. The minister said they handed over the body to the family, which also concealed the information. "Many people participated in the deceased's last rites in Sonipat and several of his colleagues from the police station where he worked also took part in the funeral. He was also given a gun salute. Later, we learnt that he had tested COVID positive," Vij said. “I enquired from my officials about this, but they said they had no information. This is a big lapse on part of the Delhi government that they failed to inform us,” he said.

Vij said 30-40 people, including police officials and some members of the deceased's family have been quarantined after the revelation. “A case has also been registered against some of the deceased's family members under Sections 269 and 270 of the IPC for concealing the information. We have also registered a case against the Delhi hospital,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab to screen wheat farmers at mandis, makes masks mandatory

Wheat growers will be checked for influenza-like symptoms and they will have to wear masks when they bring crop to mandis for procurement, set to start from April 15, officials said here. Farmers and labourers will be checked for influenza ...

U.S. economy will eventually reopen but with big changes -White House's Kudlow

The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the U.S. economy when the nations top health experts give the go-ahead, but Americans lives will be drastically different, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.Even when peop...

Swiss urge public to stick to anti-virus measures over Easter

Switzerlands president called on the public to stick with emergency measures designed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, saying on Tuesday the country remains very far from normal ahead of the long Easter weekend. Police are bulking...

Bulgaria recalls embassy official from Netherlands over illegally collecting coronavirus "tax"

A senior official at the Bulgarian embassy in The Hague has been recalled for illegally collecting what he called a coronavirus tax from visitors seeking consular assistance, Bulgarias Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020