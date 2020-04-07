Two held for supplying liquor in Delhi amid lockdown

Two men were arrested from west Delhi's Ranhola area for allegedly supplying liquor in the national capital amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Bablu (25) and Monu (21), both resident of Vikas Nagar, they said. On Tuesday morning, a police team patrolling the Ranhola area saw a car moving suspiciously. When the police signalled it to stop, the accused tried to flee, a senior police official said. Both the accused were nabbed after a brief chase. The vehicle was seized and 884 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered from it, they added.

