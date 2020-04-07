24 escape from home quarantine in HP's Kangra

24 escape from home quarantine in HP's KangraPTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:45 IST
As many as 24 suspected COVID-19 patients have escaped from home quarantine in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official said on Tuesday
Action would be taken against those who violated home quarantine, said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Prajapati
Police have been informed through the health department for registering cases against them, he added.
