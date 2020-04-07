24 escape from home quarantine in HP's Kangra

As many as 24 suspected COVID-19 patients have escaped from home quarantine in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official said on Tuesday

Action would be taken against those who violated home quarantine, said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Prajapati

Police have been informed through the health department for registering cases against them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.