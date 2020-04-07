Three COVID-19 patients die in a day in Gujarat; toll now 15

Three more coronavirus positivepatients died in Gujarat on Tuesday - two in Surat and one inPatan - taking the total number of fatalities in the state to15, a health department official said

A 52-year-old man and a 65-year-old senior citizensuccumbed to the COVID-19 disease in Surat, he said

A 47-year-old man died due to the viral infection inPatan, taking the number of such deaths to 15 in the state,the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.