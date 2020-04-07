Virus containment zones: Curfew imposed in some areas of Pune

Curfew was imposed on Tuesday in areas in central Pune which were earlier sealed off after several residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said. These areas where section 144 of CrPC has been imposed come under Khadak, Faraskhana, Swargate, Kondhwa police stations.

Shops providing essential commodities such as milk, grocery, fruits and vegetables will be allowed to operate for only two hours between 10 am to noon, the order stated. "Following the order by Pune Municipal Corporation on Monday, we today defined the areas and localities and put strict restrictions on people's movement in the containment area," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave.

