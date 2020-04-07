Family quarantined, Nagpur COVID-19 man buried by civic staff

Family quarantined, Nagpur COVID-19 man buried by civic staffPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:52 IST
The last rites of a 68-year-oldCOVID-19 patient in Nagpur was carried out by civic officialsand relatives on Tuesday as his immediate family has beenquarantined as a precautionary measure, Municipal CommissionerTukaram Mundhe said
He said the burial was done as per guidelines issuedby authorities for COVID-19 patients
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 12 fresh deaths due toCOVID-19, taking the tally of the deceased so far to 64, aHealth official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Maharashtra