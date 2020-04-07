Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive in Bulandshahr

Three more persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, were tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:34 IST
3 more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive in Bulandshahr
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, were tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. With this the total number of those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering and have also tested positive reaches 5 in the district.

The three persons who were tested positive were identified as Tasim a native of Bagpat, Noor Mohammad and Toshif Ahmad, both natives of Maharashtra's Malegaon. The officials informed that the samples of 118 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event and 2 other people, who came to Bulandshahr within the last 28 days, were sent for test. Out of the total 120 samples sent, the test result of 21 samples came yesterday, where 2 were found positive and 19 were found negative. The test result of 38 samples came today, out of which 3 were found positive and 35 were negative.

A total of 314 people have been found positive in the state till now, of which more than 50 per cent are connected to Tablighi Jamaat, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan said on Tuesday. "A total of 314 people have been found positive in the state till now, of which 168 are connected to Tablighi Jamaat. This shows that more than 50 per cent of the cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat," Mohan said.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789 including 4,312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Germany caught up in mask fraud scheme

Authorities in Germany have fallen victim to a multi-million-euro fraud involving masks much needed in the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said on Tuesday. North Rhine-Westphalia, Germanys most populous state and one of the hardest hit, ...

Trump slams U.S. watchdog's report on shortages at coronavirus-hit hospitals

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the U.S. Health Departments inspector general of having produced a fake dossier on American hospitals suffering shortages on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. The president, taking aim at ...

Oilers F Cave in coma following brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed, the team said Tuesday afternoon. The Oilers said the 25-year-old was in the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.Please...

Tunisia seeks donations to fund coronavirus facilities

Tunisia on Tuesday asked for donations to fund 250 intensive care beds to be placed in a sports hall in the capital as it tries to ramp up medical facilities in response to the coronavirus. Tunisia, which has confirmed 596 cases of the viru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020