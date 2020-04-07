3 more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive in Bulandshahr

Three more persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, were tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. With this the total number of those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering and have also tested positive reaches 5 in the district.

The three persons who were tested positive were identified as Tasim a native of Bagpat, Noor Mohammad and Toshif Ahmad, both natives of Maharashtra's Malegaon. The officials informed that the samples of 118 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event and 2 other people, who came to Bulandshahr within the last 28 days, were sent for test. Out of the total 120 samples sent, the test result of 21 samples came yesterday, where 2 were found positive and 19 were found negative. The test result of 38 samples came today, out of which 3 were found positive and 35 were negative.

A total of 314 people have been found positive in the state till now, of which more than 50 per cent are connected to Tablighi Jamaat, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan said on Tuesday. "A total of 314 people have been found positive in the state till now, of which 168 are connected to Tablighi Jamaat. This shows that more than 50 per cent of the cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat," Mohan said.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789 including 4,312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.