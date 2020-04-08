Satya Nagar area sealed as a man tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:49 IST
Odisha Government on Wednesday sealed the posh Satya Nagar area in the state capital and declared the locality as a "containment zone" after a person without any recent travel history tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. An order issued by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the positive case of COVID-19 detected in Satya Nagar area had no recent travel history neither to any other country nor to any part of India.

To contain any possible spread of COVID-19, it is necessary to make the affected area as a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the zone, the order issued by BMC Commissioner P C Chaudhary said. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home and all the shopping establishments be closed immediately, the order said.

The supply of essential commodities and medicines will be ensured through various teams formed by the BMC. The civic body will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements in the containment zone and inhabitants can call Helpline No 1929 for any complaints. All government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone would also remain shut forthwith.

No detail information about the Satya Nagar patient was immediately available. Some other areas of Bhubaneswar like Surya Nagar, Bomikhal, Sundarpada, Jadupur and Begunia have already been sealed and declared as containment zones following COVID-19 cases being confirmed in the localities.

Following declaration of Satya Nagar as a containment zone, steps are being taken to sanitise and disinfect the entire area. Similarly, all the entry and exit points of the area are being sealed by putting barricades. The area will be sanitized and it will be ensured that availability of the basic services are not affected, while all those who have come in contact with the patient and his family members have been advised to observe 14-day home quarantine, said an official.

A team of doctors will undertake door-to-door visits in the area and check health related issue of the residents on daily basis and samples of those showing symptoms will be sent for COVID-19 test, he said. While Odisha has reported 42 COVID-19 positive cases till Tuesday, 34 of the patients were detected from Bhubaneswar alone, virtually making it a coronavirus hotspot in the state. While a 72-year-old man has died due to COVID-19 in the state capital, two corona positive patients have in the meantime been cured and discharged from hospital.

