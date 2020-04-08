Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five die of coronavirus in Pune; district toll rises to 13

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:21 IST
Five die of coronavirus in Pune; district toll rises to 13

Five people died of coronavirus in Pune in the last 12 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll in the Maharashtra district to 13, officials said on Wednesday. Three of the deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital, and one each from Naidu Hospital and Nobel Hospital, a health official from the Pune Municipal Corporation said.

All these patients had some co-morbid health conditions, he said. Details of one of the deaths were available so far.

A 44-year-old man, who was on ventilator support and suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, died at the civic-run Naidu Hospital early Wednesday morning, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said. He was admitted to the hospital on April 4. On Tuesday night, he became breathless and was put on ventilator support.

He died on Wednesday after renal failure, Gaikwad said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

IT Min looking for more efforts from social media to check misleading content amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Meityexpects social media companies to put more efforts in curbing the spread of misleading content that has the potential to cause harm to the society, especially in the present crisis of COVID-19, a seni...

Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 protection insurance scheme, which offers 100 per cent of the sum-insured in lump sum on positive diagnosis of coronavirus. In case a person is quarantined, the pl...

FOREX-Dollar gains on rising coronavirus crisis concerns

The dollar firmed on Wednesday as optimism that the coronavirus crisis was slowing waned, increasing investor concerns over the economic impact of the pandemic.The euro and the Aussie dollar were among the main losers at the greenbacks expe...

C'garh: Cops in Surguja range to be rewarded for lockdown duty

Police personnel in Chhattisgarhs Surguja range will receive a cash prize every day for their performance during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, a senior police official said. Inspector General of Police Surguja range Ratanlal Dangi, who cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020