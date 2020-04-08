One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khandPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:47 IST
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, officials said
A Health Department spokesman said the latest case has been reported from Haridwar and it takes the number of coronavirus patients in the state to 32
Five people suffering from COVID-19 have been cured and discharged in the state so far, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Uttarakhand
- Haridwar