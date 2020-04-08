Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:47 IST
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, officials said

A Health Department spokesman said the latest case has been reported from Haridwar and it takes the number of coronavirus patients in the state to 32

Five people suffering from COVID-19 have been cured and discharged in the state so far, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi holds COVID-19 review meeting with Parliamentary floor leaders of political parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with floor leaders of parties in Parliament, whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting was he...

Hockey India donates Rs 21 lakh Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Hockey India HI on Wednesday donated Rs 21 lakh to the Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund to help the state fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. With the number of cases on the rise in Odisha, HI Executive Board took a unanimous decision to ...

IT Min looking for more efforts from social media to check misleading content amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Meityexpects social media companies to put more efforts in curbing the spread of misleading content that has the potential to cause harm to the society, especially in the present crisis of COVID-19, a seni...

Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 protection insurance scheme, which offers 100 per cent of the sum-insured in lump sum on positive diagnosis of coronavirus. In case a person is quarantined, the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020