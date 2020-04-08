One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, officials said

A Health Department spokesman said the latest case has been reported from Haridwar and it takes the number of coronavirus patients in the state to 32

Five people suffering from COVID-19 have been cured and discharged in the state so far, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

