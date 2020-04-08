Delhi traffic policeman tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi traffic policeman tests positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:08 IST
An assistant sub-inspector posted in the traffic unit of Delhi Police has been tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. He has been admitted at the Super Speciality Block of Safdarjung Hospital, they said. The 49-year-old police official was posted in Hauz Khas circle of the traffic unit. He was taken to AIIMS on April 1 for a check-up after he complained of having cough and fever, they said. Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had advised him 14 days of home quarantine following which he stayed at his residence in Kalkaji, police said. On Tuesday, he was tested for the virus and was found to be positive, a senior police official said. The authorities of Safdarjung Hospital have noted details of the ASI’s health history as well as that of his family members, the officer said. Three traffic staff working with him have been informed to self-isolate for the next 14 days, he said. SHO Kalkaji has also been informed about the development, police added. PTI AMP SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
