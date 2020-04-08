Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monkeys move to rural areas amid lockdown in HP

The coronavirus pandemic--apart from affecting human beings and businesses around the world--is now causing problems to monkeys as well.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:44 IST
Monkeys move to rural areas amid lockdown in HP
Monkeys in Himachal Pradesh migrating from urban to rural areas. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus pandemic--apart from affecting human beings and businesses around the world--is now causing problems to monkeys as well. Monkeys in Himachal Pradesh have started heading out from urban areas of the state to rural areas and forests in search of food amid the national lockdown.

Kuldeep Singh Tanwar president, Himachal Kisan Sabha said that ever since the temples were shut and there was a clampdown on tourism the monkeys started moving to rural areas. Madan Sharma, a priest at the Jakhu Temple said that for the last 40 years there used to be an army of monkeys but now there are almost none to be seen.

"Very few or no monkeys can be seen as they do not get anything to eat, which could be the reason why they went elsewhere," said the priest. But this is a cause of concern to the farmers.

Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said, "Crops are being damaged by the monkeys in vegetable growing areas. In the last three years, monkeys have been declared a vermin in 92 tehsils. We've demanded that the state government should do the same for the entire state." "This is the right time to push the monkeys back to forests but at the same time the government must also set up feeding centres for them," Tanwar added.

Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary Agriculture Department, Government of Himachal Pradesh said: "Monkeys have already been declared as vermin. Since there is very little to no involvement of the Agriculture Department, we can only request the forest department to take appropriate measures." India's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of 5194 cases, 4,643 are reported to be active while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The death toll in the country is 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

United face of political leadership was visible in PM’s meeting with floor leaders: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the united face of the countrys political leadership was visible in the prime ministers meeting with floor leaders at the time of crisis. Joshi, who coordinated the meeting, sai...

Adani Green Energy shares jump 5 pc on Total SA deal

Shares of Adani Green Energy gained 5 per cent on Wednesday after Total SA said it has invested Rs 3,707 crore in a solar energy joint venture with the domestic firm. The scrip jumped 5 per cent to close at Rs 166.95 -- its highest trading ...

(OFFICIAL)-Iran's new coronavirus death toll passes 3,993 - health official

Irans new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 3,993 with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 64,586.We had 1,...

Czech coronavirus cases top 5,000 but growth slows

The number of cases of the new coronavirus in the Czech Republic has risen past 5,000, although a slower growth rate allowed the health minister to say he was confident the state had prevented an uncontrolled spread as it starts easing lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020