COVID-19 cases increase to 343 in Uttar Pradesh

COVID-19 cases increase to 343 in Uttar PradeshPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:15 IST
Eleven people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 343 on Wednesday, officials said. Three COVID-19 patients have died in the state, one each in Meerut, Basti and Varanasi districts.
Out of the total 343 cases, 187 COVID-19 patients are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Principal Secretary in the health department Amit Mohan Prasad said. The congregation was held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in early March and several people, who attended it and then travelled to different parts of the country, tested positive of the coronavirus. So far, 26 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that a woman in Shamli district will be discharged tonight.
The tally of affected persons on Tuesday was 332..
