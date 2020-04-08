Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases increase to 343 in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:15 IST
COVID-19 cases increase to 343 in Uttar Pradesh

Eleven people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 343 on Wednesday, officials said. Three COVID-19 patients have died in the state, one each in Meerut, Basti and Varanasi districts.

Out of the total 343 cases, 187 COVID-19 patients are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Principal Secretary in the health department Amit Mohan Prasad said. The congregation was held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in early March and several people, who attended it and then travelled to different parts of the country, tested positive of the coronavirus. So far, 26 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that a woman in Shamli district will be discharged tonight.

The tally of affected persons on Tuesday was 332..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

PM urges people to download Aarogya Setu app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application, saying it is an important step in the countrys fight against COVID-19. By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As...

Lebanon draft crisis plan sees need for $10 bln-$15 bln and depositor contribution

Lebanon needs external financing of 10 billion-15 billion over the next five years to help it through its financial crisis, according to a draft government plan seen by Reuters. The draft plan, which is being discussed by the cabinet, was d...

EIB to provide € 5.2 billion to coronavirus response outside EU

The European Investment Bank Group, the bank of the European Union, today announced details of a comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic outside the EU that will provide up to 5.2 billion in the coming months. This financing is ...

Portuguese hotels to lay off 85% of workers in April

Around 85 of hotel workers in Portugal will be temporarily laid off in April due to the impact the coronavirus is having on the countrys economy, Hotels Association AHP said on Wednesday.AHP said 93.8 of Portuguese hotels will or have alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020