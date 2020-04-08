Coronavirus:BMC quarantines Delhi-returned man, cites protocol

A 59-year-old businessman from Mumbai has been placed under quarantine by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after receiving information about his trip to Delhi last month, an official said on Wednesday. The businessman, along with his family members, had travelled to the national capitl on March 12 to attend a wedding. He returned to Mumbai on March 18, the official said.

After coming to know about the travel history of the man, the police and BMC officials visited his residence in suburban Kurla on April 6 and took him to a quarantine facility. Mumbai added 116 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 642.

Meanwhile, the businessman told PTI on Wednesday that he had not attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which later emerged as a major hotspot for coronavirus spread, held at the Nizamuddin Markaz during his Delhi visit. "I was shocked when I first got a call from the police and the BMC too. I didn't understand why they had contacted me, despite being informed that I had not attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin," the businessman said.

He claimed that the authorities didn't screen him but rather he footed the bill for his coronavirus test, the results of which came out negative. The businessman further claimed that he had provided all the necessary documents, including tickets and invitation to the wedding he had attended, to the authorities.

Meanwhile, medical officer from L Ward Dr Jitendra Jadhav said, "We received information about the man's travel history from the Mumbai Police, who informed us about his trip to Delhi, and as a precautionary measure, we have quarantined him." All necessary guidelines were being followed in the case, the official said, adding that the man will remain under observation for a few more days, as coronavirus symptoms are not visible immediately..

