Following are the top stories at 6 pm: TOP STORIES DEL70 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY 773 new infections, 32 deaths due to COVID-19 in 24 hours: Health Ministry New Delhi: The Union health ministry said on Wednesday that 32 people have died and 773 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India since Tuesday. DEL43 VIRUS-3RDLD PM PM interacts with floor leaders of political parties on coronavirus; says lockdown will not be lifted in one go, will consult CMs New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament that the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14, according to BJD's Pinaki Misra.

NATION DEL67 PM-LEADERS Situation akin to 'social emergency', has necessitated tough decisions: PM to leaders on COVID-19 New Delhi: The situation in the country is akin to a "social emergency" and it has necessitated tough decisions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told political leaders on the COVID-19 outbreak as he asserted that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life". DEL75 VIRUS-CONG-ALLPARTY Govt likely to extend lockdown beyond Apr 14: Cong after all-party meet with PM New Delhi: The government is likely to extend the ongoing countrywide lockdown beyond April 14 to combat the coronavirus, the Congress indicated on Wednesday after an all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DEL76 VIRUS-PM-CHIEF MINISTERS Coronavirus: PM to interact with chief ministers on Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on April 11 to discuss various issues related to the coronavirus outbreak including the lockdown, official sources said on Wednesday. DEL49 GOVT-VIRUS-LD WORKFORCE Govt plans 'larger force' to replace frontline workers engaged in COVID-19 management New Delhi: Asserting that India faces a significantly higher threat from COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to create a "larger force" to replace frontline workers engaged in various works to tackle the pandemic and its exponential increase.

DEL52 UP-VIRUS-LD SEALED All COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts to be sealed till Apr 15: UP govt Lucknow: With the number of coronavirus cases rising to 343 in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said all COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts will be sealed till April 15. DEL78 VIRUS-AIIMS-PATIENT 30 doctors, nurses in AIIMS, Delhi advised quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient New Delhi: Around 30 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS here have been advised to undergo quarantine after a 72-year-old man who visited the facility with neurological problem tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday. By Payal Banerjee BUSINESS DCM35 BIZ-VIRUS-LD GST-STATES Centre releases Rs 14,103 cr GST compensation to states; more to be released soon New Delhi: In a bid to provide further relief to states amid the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry has released about Rs 34,000 crore in two phases to states as compensation for their revenue loss in the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

DCM30 BIZ-VIRUS-TATA POWER Covid-19: Tata Power supplies 1.20 lakh face masks under Dhaaga initiative New Delhi: Tata Power on Wednesday said it has manufactured and supplied over 1.20 lakh masks to Maharashtra and Jharkhand to contain the spread of coronavirus. FOREIGN FGN36 VIRUS-UK-2NDLD JOHNSON Coronavirus: Boris Johnson's condition 'stable'; spends second night in intensive care London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "stable" and "in good spirits" after spending his second night in intensive care at a London hospital where he is receiving treatment for coronavirus, Downing Street said on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN21 VIRUS-TRUMP-LD WHO COVID-19: Trump threatens to freeze WHO funding, accuses it of being 'China centric' Washington: President Donald Trump has threatened to put a "very powerful" hold on US' funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the UN agency of being "very China centric" and criticising it for having "missed the call" in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. By Lalit K Jha PTI RC

