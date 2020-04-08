Left Menu
Lockdown: Movement of vehicles banned in Mira-Bhayandar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:42 IST
District collector Rajesh Narvekar on Wednesday issued an order banning movement of vehicles, except those engaged in essential services, in Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation limits amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The collector also regulated the operations of individual grocery, vegetable and fruit vendors in Kulgaon Badlapur and Ambernath towns of Maharashtra's Thane district.

The vendors will be allowed to operate between 7 am and 5 pm, the order stated. Shops selling essential goods such as milk, vegetables, fruits and medicines can operate only if they follow the social distancing protocol, it said.

As per the order, no vehicles, expect those engaged in essential and emergency services, will be allowed to ply within the limits of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation..

