Tablighi returnees from Delhi are like human bombs: Fadnavis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:47 IST
Tablighi returnees from Delhi are like human bombs: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called the Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month as "human bombs" who can potentially spread infection among large population. The former chief minister also demanded that such attendees be tracked and screened.

Issuing a video message after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis said, "The coronavirus infected people who have come from the congregation at the Nizamuddin in New Delhi are a kind of human bombs. They can cause infection in the largescale population. "It is imperative to trace, track and treat these people," he said.

According to government, coronavirus positive cases jumped across the country, after many Tablighis travelled back to their respective states..

