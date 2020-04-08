Left Menu
Over 180 cases registered, nearly 4,000 people detained for violating lockdown in Delhi:Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:12 IST
More than 180 cases were registered and 3,959 people detained in Delhi on Wednesday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19, police said. According to data shared by the police, 188 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 3,959 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 431 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 788 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Since March 24, a total of 62,922 people have been detained for violating orderS under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus.

