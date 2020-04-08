Left Menu
Development News Edition

Factory workers protest over non-payment of salaries

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:53 IST
Factory workers protest over non-payment of salaries

Casual workers of a textile company in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district held a demonstration in front of the factory on Wednesday over non-payment of salaries and demanded food for around 200 migrant workers amid the lockdown. The casual workers held the demonstration before the factory at the Industrial Estate in Bargadwa.

"All the permanent workers got half payment during lockdown, but the casual workers didn't get any help from the textile company," Ajay Mishra, who is a permanent worker, said. "Most of the workers belong to other districts and many of them are even of Bihar," Mishra said. "We are only demanding some help from the factory for the casual workers so that they could survive during the lockdown." Another labourer Arun Chaubey underlined that the government had already issued instructions for no salary cut during the lockdown.

"But we got half payment and casual labourers got nothing in absence of any work in the factory," Chaubey said. The Chiluatal police reached the spot and asked the labourers to disperse due to the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The police gave them assurance to provide food to the workers.

The matter of non-payment of salaries is being investigated, Chiluatal police station incharge Vikas Kumar said. "We have distributed food packets among the labourers today and also appealed the owner to at least provide them food during the lockdown, Kumar said.

Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Srivastava assured that no labourer would go without food in Gorakhpur. PTI CORR SAB HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Climate change could trigger sudden losses of world's wildlife -study

Climate change could trigger sudden, potentially catastrophic losses of wildlife in regions around the world over the coming decades, and the first waves could already be unfolding, according to a study published on Wednesday.With human act...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...

Panic buying in Ghaziabad after UP orders sealing of COVID-19 hotspots

Markets here witnessed a sudden influx of customers panic-buying essential commodities on Wednesday after the Uttar Pradesh government announced that COVID-19 hotspots in the state, including in Ghaziabad, will be completely sealed off till...

Soccer-Schalke ask season ticket holders to pitch in with rebate refusal

Bundesliga club Schalke 04 have asked season ticket holders to waive their right to a rebate and help the cash-strapped club through the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Schalke said on Wednesday they were in a potentially ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020