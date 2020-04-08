In video-conference with PM, TRS pushes for lockdown extension

Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:08 IST
Pitching for extension of the national lockdown, the ruling TRS in Telangana on Wednesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there is no other effective means to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Participating in a video conference held by Modi with leaders of political parties, TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao and its leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao urged him to extend the lockdown, reflecting a line already articulated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Keshav Rao told Modi that continuing lockdown was "inevitable though there are difficulties caused by it." He stressed that the situation would deteriorate if restrictions were eased, TRS sources said. The situation would go out of control if the virus spreads to villages which lack medical facilities on a larger scale, the TRS Parliamentary Party leader said.

He said the chief minister was working round-the-clock to contain the spread of the virus. Acknowledging that the economic impact due to the lockdown would be adverse, he said economic development should not be seen as a priority at the cost of human existence.

Observing that there were sufficient stocks of foodgrains in the country, he said they should be provided to the needy. Noting that the Reserve Bank of India has taken some good measures to deal with the present crisis, Rao suggested reducing interest rates and making cash available, the party sources said.

There was no need to be worried over economic targets like fiscal deficit and Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM), Keshav Rao said adding states should be given the funds due to them and also old dues. He also said that good results wont be achieved if decisions were taken only through the PMO.

You will have my support to the decisions you take to check spread of coronavirus. Good results wont come if decisions are taken only through the PMO. Decentralisation is important, he said. Observing that economic management policies are causing hurdles for uniformed use of funds in the present emergency situations, he favoured the removal of such problems.He also favoured giving freedom to Chief Ministers.

Highlighting that revenues of Telangana had fallen, with the state receiving only Rs one crore revenue per day against Rs 400 crore, the TRS leader sought more funds to the state. He also said the state government was taking care of the migrant labour and also providing Rs 12 kgs of rice per person in poor families and Rs 1,500 per family.

Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the TRS president, had Monday favoured extension of nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 to check the spread of COVID-19 and made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the effect, saying it was the sole weapon to fight the deadly virus..

