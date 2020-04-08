Over 800 lockdown-related calls received in 24 hours

The Delhi police received 838 calls on their helpline number in the past 24 hours seeking assistance in resolving issues due to the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. Till 2 pm on Wednesday, 838 calls were received, out of which 68 calls were related to outside Delhi and referred to respective state helpline numbers, police said.

Thirty-nine calls were received related to food and money, and forwarded to an NGO for direct relief at their addresses. The helpline number 23469526 has received up to 14,879 calls so far since the lockdown began, the officials said. In the past 24 hours, six calls were received regarding medical issues and have been resolved through proper guidance, according to the officials.

As many as 566 calls were related to movement passes and they were advised to apply online on website of the Delhi police, the officials added. PTI NIT HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

