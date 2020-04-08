Left Menu
Ambedkar's birthday declared a closed holiday by central government

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:20 IST
The central government has declared April 14, the birthday of B R Ambedkar, as a closed holiday for all its offices, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued Wednesday. The Centre has also notified the holiday under the Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, for banks.

The section says: "When the day on which a promissory note or bill of exchange is at maturity is a public holiday, the instrument shall be deemed to be due on the next preceding, business day". Thus, all Central government offices and banks will be closed for business on Tuesday.

In an order issued to all its departments, the ministry said, "It has been decided to declare Tuesday, the 14th April 2020, as a closed holiday on account of the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, for all central government offices, including industrial establishments throughout India"..

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

