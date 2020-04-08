22 hotspots in GautamBuddha Nagar to be sealed: DM

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, GautamBuddha Nagar District Magistrate, on Wednesday announced the sealing of 22 identified hotspots wherein the maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported. "Though doorstep delivery of essential services by the administration will continue, no movement will be allowed in 22 identified hotspots where the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported," Yathiraj told reporters.

He also said that random sampling will be done in the areas that will be sealed. "The decision to seal the hotspots has been taken to control the spread of COVID-19. There is no need for panic buying, all essential items will be delivered at your doorstep. Do not believe in rumours. Please stay indoors," he further said.

The passes that are being issued will also be reviewed, he added. Speaking on the movement of media person living in the 22 hotspots, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said, "Though the locations of major media houses are outside the area of complete lockdown, the media persons living in the 22 hotspots will not be allowed to move out of their houses."

The list of 22 hotspots, including 12 clusters, 10 epicentres and 34 localities, that will be sealed are: 1) Sector 41, Noida

2) Hide Park Sector 78, Noida, Supertech Capetown Sector-74 Noida 3) Lotus Boulevard, Sector-100 Noida

4) Alpha-I Greater Noida 5) Nirala Green Shire sector-2 Greater Noida and Patwari Village

6) Logix Blossom County Sector-137, Paras Tierra, Sector-137 Noida and Wazidpur village 7) ATS Dolce Zeta -1 Greater Noida

8) Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector-150, Noida 9) Sector-27,28

10) Omicron-3, Sector-3, Greater Noida 11) Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida

12) Jay Pee Wish Town Sector-128, Noida 13) Sector-44, Noida

14) Village-Visnoi Post-Dujana Dadri 15) Sector 37, Noida

16) Village Ghodi Bachega, GB Nagar 17) Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida

18) Palm Olympia Gaur City-2 Greater Noida West Sector -16 19) Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida

20) Grand Omaxe, Sector-93B, Noida 21) Sector-5 and 8, JJ Colony, Noida

22) Designer Park, Sector-62, Noida Earlier today, Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Awasthi had announced that as per the decision taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, hotspots in 15 districts which have six or more cases of coronavirus will be sealed.

"There are 22 such hotspots in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 12 in Kanpur, 4 in Varanasi, 3 in Shamli, 7 in Meerut, 1 in Bareilly, 3 in Bulandshahr, 3 in Basti, 3 in Firozabad, 4 in Saharanpur, 4 in Maharajganj, 1 in Sitapur and 8 big plus 4 small hotspots in Lucknow. With public support we will implement lockdown very strictly in these areas," he said. Further, the Additional Chief Secretary added that in these areas loudspeakers will be used to spread awareness and drones might be used for surveillance."The whole district have not been identified, only very limited areas will be sealed and this will be done till the morning of April 15. I want to make it very clear," said the Awanish Awasthi.(ANI)

