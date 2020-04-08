2 held for attacking cop for enforcing 'social distancing'

Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI): A police constable was attacked and injured by a mechanic and his friend with an iron rod after one of them was questioned on 'social distancing' while standing in a queue at a bank, police said. The duo was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

The accused in their 20s attacked the constable on April 4 who fell unconscious and had to be hospitalised. The constable, along with a home guard, was deployed for bandobast duty near a bank and were maintaining a queue for social distancing in view of COVID-19.

The public had gathered in large numbers to withdraw money from their accounts which was credited as part of a relief package in view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, police said. The prime accused, who was the mechanic, also stood in the queue for withdrawal of money, when the constable instructed him to maintain social distance in the queue, but he did not listen and left the scene angrily, they said.

Keeping this in mind, he informed his friend about the incident and both hatched a plan to attack the constable and accordingly indulged in the assault, they said. A case of attempt to murder was registered and while the investigation was, the two were nabbed, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.