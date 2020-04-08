Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held for attacking cop for enforcing 'social distancing'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:46 IST
2 held for attacking cop for enforcing 'social distancing'

Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI): A police constable was attacked and injured by a mechanic and his friend with an iron rod after one of them was questioned on 'social distancing' while standing in a queue at a bank, police said. The duo was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

The accused in their 20s attacked the constable on April 4 who fell unconscious and had to be hospitalised. The constable, along with a home guard, was deployed for bandobast duty near a bank and were maintaining a queue for social distancing in view of COVID-19.

The public had gathered in large numbers to withdraw money from their accounts which was credited as part of a relief package in view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, police said. The prime accused, who was the mechanic, also stood in the queue for withdrawal of money, when the constable instructed him to maintain social distance in the queue, but he did not listen and left the scene angrily, they said.

Keeping this in mind, he informed his friend about the incident and both hatched a plan to attack the constable and accordingly indulged in the assault, they said. A case of attempt to murder was registered and while the investigation was, the two were nabbed, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh company starts production of indigenous COVID-19 testing kits

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the indigenous COVID-19 testing kits at his camp office. With this, the manufacturing of the kits started in the state by Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone AMTZ, Visakhapatna...

Sanders suspends White House bid, making Biden presumptive Democratic nominee

Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution into the White House, suspended his campaign on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Rep...

Cabinet suggests CM to extend lockdown by 15 days, says Goa Min Lobo

Goa Minister Michael Lobo said that chief minister was advised to extend the lockdown by 15 days during state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. It all depends on the Prime Ministers decision whether lockdown will be extended. In the Cabinet mee...

Universe's expansion may not be the same in all directions, suggests Study

A new study using data from NASAs Chandra X-ray Observatory and ESAs XMM-Newton is challenging the basic notion of cosmology that says everything looks the same in all directions if you look over large enough distances. Astronomers using X-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020