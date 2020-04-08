Coronavirus: UP cabinet slashes salary of ministers, legislators by 30 per cent

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of ministers and state legislators in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Besides, the local area fund given to the state legislators to meet development needs of their constituencies has also been suspended for the current year. The reduction will be applicable for a year. The money will go into the COVID Care Fund set up by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for strengthening medical facilities to deal with the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said. The minister said by taking the salary cut, all 503 legislators, including 56 ministers, will contribute around Rs 17.50 crore for the cause. He said the cabinet also decided to suspend the legislators' local area development fund, amounting to Rs 1,509 crore, for the current financial year

Each legislator gets Rs 3 crore every year under the development fund. The cabinet also gave a nod to double the contingency fund limit to Rs 1,200 crore from the current Rs 600 crore, Khanna said. This amount will be used for strengthening medical and quarantine facilities besides the distribution of food, he added.PTI SAB RDKRDK

