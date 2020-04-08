CG: NIA arrests two for 2019 killings of BJP MLA and four cops

Two persons wanted in connection with the killings of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four policemen in an IED attack in Chhattisgarh last year have been arrested by the NIA from Dantewada district of the state, the agency said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Bhima Tati (27) and Madka Ram Tati (36), both residents of Patel Para in Tikanpal Village in Dantewada, were arrested on Tuesday, stated a release issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

They were produced before the NIA special court at Jagdalpur on Wednesday which granted their custody for six days to the agency, a statement said. Initial investigation has revealed that the two accused are CPI (Maoist) workers and they were instrumental in providing logistical support and shelter to the naxals, it stated.

The NIA suspects that the duo were part of a larger conspiracy to plant and execute the IED blast which led to the killing of Mandavi and four other personnel, it said. The incident occurred on April 9 last year when Dantewada MLA Mandavi (BJP) and four personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) got killed after Maoists blew up their vehicle near Shyamgiri village under Kuakonda police station area.

The arms and ammunitions carried by the martyred security personnel with them were also looted by the assailants, the release said. A case was registered under various sections of the IPC, Arms act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 at Kuakonda police station, against unknown persons.

Subsequently, the NIA registered a case on May 17, 2019 in this connection and began Investigation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.