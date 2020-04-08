Left Menu
36 samples from Mathura sent for COVID-19 testing: DM

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:45 IST
The authorities in Mathura district have sent 36 samples from two areas here for COVID-19 testing, a senior official said on Wednesday. “The 36 samples have been sent to J N Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, for examination,” said Mathura DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra.

During a surprise check of the lockdown in Vrindaban, the district magistrate said all the 36 suspects have been kept under quarantine. So far a total of 65 people have been placed under quarantine in the district, Mishra said.

He said ASHAs and ANM workers are engaged in door to door sampling in the areas under the coronavirus containment plan. There has been no resistance from any quarter during the sampling, the DM said.

Mishra said 1 km area around the mosque in Oal village is under COVID-19 containment plan since April 6 as a group of Tablighi Jamaat members were staying there. Similarly, 1 km area around Andhi Kuiya Markaj mosque in the city was sealed, as the Tablighi Jamaat members initially stayed here before going to Oal village.

The lockdown in these areas is also being monitored through drone cameras, the official added..

