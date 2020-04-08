Coronavirus: 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad to be sealed

Thiteen coronavirus hotspots have been identified to be sealed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The following areas, including two houses, have been identified as the hostspots.

1. Nandgram near Masjid in Sehani Gate, Ghaziabad 2. KDP Ground Sawana, Raj Nagar Extention, Ghaziabad

3. Xavier Society, Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad 4. B-77/J-5 Shalimar Garden Extention-2, Ghaziabad

5. Pasaunda, Teela Mor, Ghaziabad 6. Oxy Home Bhopura, Ghaziabad

7. Vasundhara Sector-2B, Ghaziabad 8. Sector-6 Vaishali, Ghaziabad

9. Girnar Society Kaushambi, Ghaziabad 10. Naipura Loni, Ghaziabad

11. Masoori, Ghaziabad 12. Khatu Shyam Colony, Ghaziabad

13. COVID-1 CHC Muradnagar In Noida, 22 identified hotspots, wherein the maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported have been sealed.

Earlier today, Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Awasthi had announced that as per the decision taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, hotspots in 15 districts which have six or more cases of coronavirus will be sealed. "There are 22 such hotspots in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 12 in Kanpur, 4 in Varanasi, 3 in Shamli, 7 in Meerut, 1 in Bareilly, 3 in Bulandshahr, 3 in Basti, 3 in Firozabad, 4 in Saharanpur, 4 in Maharajganj, 1 in Sitapur and 8 big plus 4 small hotspots in Lucknow. With public support we will implement lockdown very strictly in these areas," he said. (ANI)

