Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad to be sealed

13 hotspots of coronavirus in Ghaziabad has been sealed on Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:02 IST
Coronavirus: 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad to be sealed
List of hotspots in Ghaziabad which will be sealed.. Image Credit: ANI

Thiteen coronavirus hotspots have been identified to be sealed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The following areas, including two houses, have been identified as the hostspots.

1. Nandgram near Masjid in Sehani Gate, Ghaziabad 2. KDP Ground Sawana, Raj Nagar Extention, Ghaziabad

3. Xavier Society, Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad 4. B-77/J-5 Shalimar Garden Extention-2, Ghaziabad

5. Pasaunda, Teela Mor, Ghaziabad 6. Oxy Home Bhopura, Ghaziabad

7. Vasundhara Sector-2B, Ghaziabad 8. Sector-6 Vaishali, Ghaziabad

9. Girnar Society Kaushambi, Ghaziabad 10. Naipura Loni, Ghaziabad

11. Masoori, Ghaziabad 12. Khatu Shyam Colony, Ghaziabad

13. COVID-1 CHC Muradnagar In Noida, 22 identified hotspots, wherein the maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported have been sealed.

Earlier today, Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Awasthi had announced that as per the decision taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, hotspots in 15 districts which have six or more cases of coronavirus will be sealed. "There are 22 such hotspots in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 12 in Kanpur, 4 in Varanasi, 3 in Shamli, 7 in Meerut, 1 in Bareilly, 3 in Bulandshahr, 3 in Basti, 3 in Firozabad, 4 in Saharanpur, 4 in Maharajganj, 1 in Sitapur and 8 big plus 4 small hotspots in Lucknow. With public support we will implement lockdown very strictly in these areas," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air France KLM will get "massive" state support - French finance minister

The French government is prepared to provide massive support to Air France KLM to help the French-Dutch air carrier make it through the current downturn, Frances finance minister said on Wednesday.Air France is losing billions of euros per ...

Valorant closed beta breaks Twitch streaming marks

Valorant is off to a record-setting start on Twitch. The closed beta product from Riot Games opened by setting records on the streaming platform.Valorant, once known only as Project A, officially launched in beta testing on Tuesday. Just ho...

Pakistan boycotts India-led meeting of SAARC trade officials on coronavirus crisis

Pakistan on Wednesday boycotted a video conference of trade officials from the SAARC countries, saying such meetings could only be effective if spearheaded by the groups secretariat instead of India. The conference was convened to discuss t...

Indian Newspaper Society slams Sonia's suggestion of ad ban

The Indian Newspaper Society on Wednesday condemned Congress president Sonia Gandhis suggestion of imposing a ban on media advertisements by the government and PSUs for two years, saying such a proposal tantamounts to financial censorship. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020