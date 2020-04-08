Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri sector

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Wednesday evening in the forward areas of the Rajouri sector. Firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control by Pakistan started at around 8:45 pm on Wednesday.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

