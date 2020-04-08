Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus in Rohini area on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, they received information around 3.40 pm that one head constable in Rohini's Sector-16 has tested positive for COVID-19. He was posted in the Foreign Regional Registration Office at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3. His test was conducted on Saturday at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and reports came on Wednesday, a senior police officer said

The head constable was informed by the hospital that he was tested positive, following which informed police. Later, the ambulance came at 7 pm and took him to LNJP Hospital, the officer said. His family has been placed under quarantine, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.