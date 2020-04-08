Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 hotspots sealed in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus and nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:42 IST
20 hotspots sealed in Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus and nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas. He also said that the government has made wearing face mask compulsory and anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action.

"People stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily, action will be taken against those not following it," Sisodia told reporters here. He said some positive cases have been reported in Sadar area so the area has been sealed.

The identified hotspots in Delhi are: 1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi 3. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village 5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas 7. B Block, Jhangirpuri

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi 9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. Three Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi 11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

12. Vardhman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi 13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi 15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092 17. J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri 19. F- 70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has started sanitising the Bengali Market area under the containment plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no movement in the area, said the Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy PM rebuffs employers' call to ease coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that Italy must stick with its rigid lockdown to try to curb the COVID-19 epidemic, rejecting calls from businesses to reopen factories. Scientists are telling us not to ease the restrictive m...

WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agencys handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trumps criticism and suggestion that Washington could review its fundin...

Swiss drive-through garden centre aims to nurture jobs during coronavirus

A Swiss entrepreneur has opened a drive-through garden centre in the hopes of nurturing employment rather than profits during the novel coronavirus epidemic. Johannes Zulauf got the inspiration from seeing a similar arrangement for customer...

Air France KLM will get "massive" state support - French finance minister

The French government is prepared to provide massive support to Air France KLM to help the French-Dutch air carrier make it through the current downturn, Frances finance minister said on Wednesday.Air France is losing billions of euros per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020