20 hotspots sealed in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus and nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas. He also said that the government has made wearing face mask compulsory and anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action.

"People stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily, action will be taken against those not following it," Sisodia told reporters here. He said some positive cases have been reported in Sadar area so the area has been sealed.

The identified hotspots in Delhi are: 1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi 3. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village 5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas 7. B Block, Jhangirpuri

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi 9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. Three Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi 11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092

12. Vardhman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi 13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi 15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092 17. J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri 19. F- 70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has started sanitising the Bengali Market area under the containment plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no movement in the area, said the Delhi Police. (ANI)

