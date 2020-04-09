Left Menu
Telangana govt orders demarcation of graveyards for those who die of suspected, confirmed COVID-19 cases

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Telangana government on Wednesday ordered demarcation of graveyards for bodies of people who die of suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Telangana government on Wednesday ordered demarcation of graveyards for bodies of people who die of suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19. "District Collectors or Municipal Commissioners will have to ensure the preparedness of existing burial/cremation grounds as per specifications duly demarcating `COVID graveyard' or cremation physically demarcated and separate approach. Depth of each grave at least 8 feet with inter-spacing between graves of three feet," Arvind Kumar, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Secretary told ANI over the phone.He also said that post-cremation, the ashes urn collected from the spot would be given to the family safely using gloves and sanitisers. All surfaces inside graveyard to be power sprayed daily with Sodium Hypochlorite (1 per cent) solution."

Kumar said that the government has issued orders to constitute a committee of officials consisting of higher officials for safe handling of bodies of those who die of confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19. He also said that the procedure of handling the dead bodies will be the same in respect of all religions and in all cases packing and shifting of the dead bodies to the burial ground will be done by designated persons in the hospital vehicles.

"Only five persons will be allowed to visit the burial/cremation ground with no handling of bodies, safe distance, etc," he added. (ANI)

