Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League clubs to get advance payments over COVID-19: the Times

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:18 IST
Soccer-Premier League clubs to get advance payments over COVID-19: the Times
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

English Premier League clubs will receive some of the prize money due at the end of the season in advance to help them get through the cash crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Times has reported citing sources familiar with the matter. Some of the funds that would normally be based on merit payments, which vary according to the final league table positions, would be released to clubs early, the report said, along with a portion of their 'facilities fees'.

Facility fees are paid to clubs each time their matches are televised live. The advances would range from several million pounds for clubs at the bottom of the table to more than 20 million pounds for those at the top, the sources said.

Football in England has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Premier League has already received its broadcast revenue for the season from domestic and overseas rights holders although a portion of that may have to be refunded if the remainder of the season cannot be completed, the report said.

Several clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, have furloughed non-playing staff since the game's suspension, while leaders Liverpool backtracked on their decision to take similar action in the wake of fierce criticism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamilnadu, Uttarakhand emerging as hotspots for pangolin trafficking in India, researchers warn

As pangolins come under the scanner as potential intermediate hosts of the novel coronavirus transferred from bats to humans, Indian wildlife conservationists warn that the states of Tamilnadu and Uttarakhand are emerging as the hotspots fo...

FOCUS-Advertisers shun coronavirus coverage, hastening news media battle for survival

From Rupert Murdochs News UK to McClatchys chain of local newspapers across the United States, news publishers are attracting record numbers of readers as people in lockdown seek information about the coronavirus pandemic.Yet advertising re...

ITBP hospital at Greater Noida dedicated for COVID-19 treatment: DG ITBP

By Ankur Sharma After quarantining hundreds of people at its facility in Chhawla, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP hospital at Greater Noida has been declared COVID-19 hospital by the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA, ITBP Director-General S...

Indore's journey from cleanest city to coronavirus hotspot By Harshwardhan Prakash

A city always bustling with commercial and socio-cultural activities, Indore has turned into the coronavirus infection hotspot in Madhya Pradesh, and is under curfew for almost a fortnight now. Ironically, it was ranked the cleanest city in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020