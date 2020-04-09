Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 more test positive for COVID-19 at DSCI, total count reaches 21

A doctor, a member of nursing staff and a sanitation worker at Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) have tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 21 healthcare workers here have tested positive so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:21 IST
3 more test positive for COVID-19 at DSCI, total count reaches 21
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A doctor, a member of nursing staff and a sanitation worker at Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) have tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 21 healthcare workers here have tested positive so far. The samples of 19 admitted patients has also been sent for testing while 45 hospital staff have been kept under home quarantined.

In total, three doctors and 17 nursing officers and one sanitation worker have been tested positive for coronavirus so far. A doctor here was tested positive for COVID-19 first. So far, Delhi has reported 669 positive COVID-19 cases. 21 people have been cured/discharged or migrated while nine people have died due to the disease.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamilnadu, Uttarakhand emerging as hotspots for pangolin trafficking in India, researchers warn

As pangolins come under the scanner as potential intermediate hosts of the novel coronavirus transferred from bats to humans, Indian wildlife conservationists warn that the states of Tamilnadu and Uttarakhand are emerging as the hotspots fo...

FOCUS-Advertisers shun coronavirus coverage, hastening news media battle for survival

From Rupert Murdochs News UK to McClatchys chain of local newspapers across the United States, news publishers are attracting record numbers of readers as people in lockdown seek information about the coronavirus pandemic.Yet advertising re...

ITBP hospital at Greater Noida dedicated for COVID-19 treatment: DG ITBP

By Ankur Sharma After quarantining hundreds of people at its facility in Chhawla, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP hospital at Greater Noida has been declared COVID-19 hospital by the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA, ITBP Director-General S...

Indore's journey from cleanest city to coronavirus hotspot By Harshwardhan Prakash

A city always bustling with commercial and socio-cultural activities, Indore has turned into the coronavirus infection hotspot in Madhya Pradesh, and is under curfew for almost a fortnight now. Ironically, it was ranked the cleanest city in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020