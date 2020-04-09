IMF completes talks with Chad over $115 mln in emergency funding -statement

IMF completes talks with Chad over $115 mln in emergency funding -statementReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:55 IST
The International Monetary Fund has completed talks with Chad aimed at granting access to $115 million from its Rapid Credit Facility to help the African oil producer confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said in a statement.
"This will allow the authorities to meet the urgent budgetary and balance of payment needs stemming from the deterioration of the global economic conditions and the spread of COVID-19 in Chad," said the statement released late on Wednesday.
The IMF's Executive Board is expected to consider the request in mid-April.
