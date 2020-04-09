Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy PM sees EU's very future at stake over its response to coronavirus

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:33 IST
Italy PM sees EU's very future at stake over its response to coronavirus
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Image Credit: ANI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the very future of the European Union was at stake over its response to the coronavirus as Germany expressed hope EU finance ministers would agree on a 500 billion euro economic rescue package on Thursday.

In a 16-hour videoconference that stretched through the night from Tuesday afternoon, the ministers failed to seal a deal on how far to go to support their stricken economies. "We need an economic and social responsibility at the European level," Conte told the BBC. "It's a big challenge to the existence of Europe.

"If Europe fails to come up with a monetary and financial policy adequate for the biggest challenge since World War Two, not only Italians but European citizens will be deeply disappointed." Conte went on to say the European Union's very future was at stake.

"If we do not seize the opportunity to put new life into the European project, the risk of failure is real," Conte said. The ministers are due to reconvene at 1500 GMT on Thursday to try to agree on the package that includes precautionary credit lines from the euro zone's ESM bailout fund, more lending for companies via the European Investment Bank and funding to help companies maintain liquidity during an economic slump by reducing work hours, rather than cutting jobs altogether.

Divisions have so far prevented a deal between southern EU states, led by Italy, who demand far-reaching measures like issuing joint debt, and the Netherlands, acting as the bulwark of the fiscally conservative north, which is calling for more restraint and narrowly focused measures. On the European Stability Mechanism, the two clashed over conditions for accessing the money, a key element to be ironed out if there is to be a deal.

"It's important that we take this decision today on the 500 billion euros that is in discussion - that's an incredibly large sum of money that we could use to help a lot of people, especially in the hardest-hit countries, Spain and Italy," German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told a radio interview. "I have confidence that (German Finance Minister) Olaf Scholz, together with his colleague (French Finance Minister) Bruno Le Maire, can push this forward today and we are all working on that together," he added in a morning broadcast.

Scholz had said on Wednesday that finance ministers had almost reached an agreement "but not quite" and he hoped a deal would be struck before Easter. The bloc has already relaxed curbs on state aid and public spending to help countries through the virus-induced economic slump.

EU leaders have given their governments until Easter to come up with a list of further possible measures. Weeks of fraught discussions about the scale and scope of EU support to cushion the economic slump triggered by the pandemic have exposed deep EU divisions, echoing the ones seen in the eurozone and financial crises that started a decade ago.

The 27 member states have also fought over medical equipment and drugs and imposed emergency border checks inside what normally is Europe's zone of control-free travel, in further signs of how coronavirus is testing EU unity. ($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India doesn't need money, can't have cricket right now: Kapil on Akhtar's proposal

The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday slammed Shoaib Akhtars idea of a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying India doesnt need the money and it is not worth risk...

Nearly one in three UK firms reduced staff levels as coronavirus hit - ONS

Twenty-nine percent of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis hammered the countrys economy, a survey published by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed.The administrative and su...

Pakistan Army says it shot down small Indian surveillance drone

Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it shot down a small Indian surveillance drone for allegedly violating airspace along the Line of Control. According to a statement by the Pakistan Army, the Indian Quadcopter in a provocative act intruded ...

Maha: Cong sets up COVID-19 task force to help state govt

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress party on Thursday set up a COVID-19 task force under the leadership of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan to assist the state government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak. The task force comprise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020