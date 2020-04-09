Nearly one in three UK firms reduced staff levels as coronavirus hit - ONS

Twenty-nine percent of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis hammered the country's economy, a survey published by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed.

"The administrative and support services sector and the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector reported the largest proportions of reducing staff numbers in the short-term for the period March 9 to March 22," the ONS said.

