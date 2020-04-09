US Sailor from coronavirus-stricken ship taken to ICU

A sailor from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Guam after testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the Navy said on Thursday, as the number of coronavirus cases on the ship jumped to over 400.

In a statement, the Navy said the sailor was in a 14-day isolation period when admitted to the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Thursday.

The number of positive cases on the ship is now 416, up from the 286 positive cases the Navy reported on Wednesday.

