Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's car market seen rebounding from virus as lockdowns ease

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:34 IST
China's car market seen rebounding from virus as lockdowns ease

China's auto market, the world's biggest, will gradually recover and remain stable for a long period despite short-term pressure from the coronavirus epidemic, officials said on Thursday.

The statement came as executives from Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen said demand is rebounding in China after restrictions on social life were eased and dealerships reopened. China's auto sales dropped 79% from a year earlier in February due to the epidemic. However, the situation was temporary and didn't affect long-term trends in the industry, Cai Ronghua, a senior official at National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a news conference.

He noted the broader impact of any further downturn in the sector. "If auto production and sales continue to decline, it will not only affect the industry itself, but also affect the resumption of production in other industries, and may even affect the smooth operation of the entire economy," Cai said, adding auto production had not so far been affected by global auto parts supply disruption.

Separately, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) is considering postponing the implementation of new gasoline emission standards in some provinces, Wu Xianfeng, a senior official at MEE, said. Volkswagen, the world's largest carmaker and China's best- selling manufacturer, said showroom traffic during the last weekend of March had rebounded to year-earlier levels after its dealerships re-opened as measures to contain the pandemic were eased.

The SAIC Volkswagen factory in Changsha resumed operations this week, putting all but one of VW Group's 33 car and component plants in China back in business, VW said. Volkswagen Group China CEO Stephan Wöllenstein said: “Our dealerships are seeing customers on the showroom floors once again. There are growing signs of recovery, with a good chance that the Chinese car market could reach last year’s level in early summer.”

Daimler, which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, said on Wednesday China demand had recovered to near pre-crisis levels and its factory in Beijing had resumed production running a two-shift system. “In China and South Korea our dealerships are fully open and we see a significant increase in demand there. That gives us confidence,” Daimler board member Britta Seeger said.

In addition to its Chinese plants, Daimler wants to resume production at its German plants in Untertuerkheim, Hamburg und Berlin on April 20, followed by a ramp up at its plants in Sindelfingen und Bremen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

Mindhunter Season 3 trailer, release date, Why David Fincher needs more time for renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO's new funding appeal for coronavirus fight to top $1 bln - diplomats

The World Health Organization WHO is preparing to launch an appeal soon for more than 1 billion to fund operations against the COVID-19 pandemic through year-end, diplomats told Reuters on Thursday.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebre...

Kenyan official charged with wilfully spreading coronavirus

A Kenyan court charged a senior regional government official on Thursday with wilfully spreading the novel coronavirus by going out in public without taking precautions, an accusation he denied.Kenya, which has 179 confirmed cases and six d...

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman has recovered from COVID-19

Morgan Stanleys Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he has fully recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a video that was sent to the banks employees on Thursday.A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed th...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to jump at open on Fed stimulus, jobless claims data

Wall Street was set to jump at the open on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a massive 2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.In its most groundbreaking step yet, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020