Chile Finance Ministry to auction up to $2 bln in April to stabilize currency

Chile´s finance ministry said on Thursday it would auction up to $2 billion in April to stabilize the South American nation´s ailing peso currency amid the deepening coronavirus crisis.

The auctions are set to begin on April 13 and could reach as much as $700 million weekly, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.