Chile Finance Ministry to auction up to $2 bln in April to stabilize currency

Chile Finance Ministry to auction up to $2 bln in April to stabilize currencyReuters | Santiago | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:36 IST
Chile´s finance ministry said on Thursday it would auction up to $2 billion in April to stabilize the South American nation´s ailing peso currency amid the deepening coronavirus crisis.
The auctions are set to begin on April 13 and could reach as much as $700 million weekly, the ministry said in a statement.
