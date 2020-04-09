Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sailor from coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier taken to ICU

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:46 IST
U.S. sailor from coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier taken to ICU

A sailor from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Guam after testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the U.S. Navy said on Thursday, as the number of coronavirus cases on the ship jumped to over 400.

The case comes after Thomas Modly resigned as acting Navy secretary on Tuesday, following a mounting backlash for his firing and ridiculing the commander of the Theodore Roosevelt, who pleaded for help stemming a coronavirus outbreak onboard. In a statement, the Navy said the sailor was in a 14-day isolation period when admitted to the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Thursday.

The number of positive cases on the ship is now 416, up from the 286 positive cases the Navy reported on Wednesday. Modly’s resignation highlighted the U.S. military’s struggle to meet increasingly competing priorities: maintaining readiness for conflict and safeguarding servicemembers as the virus spreads globally.

Modly's resignation occurred only after mounting pressure from Congress and a backlash from the crew, and followed Trump's own suggestion on Monday that he might get involved in the crisis — saying the Navy captain whom Modly fired was also a good man. Captain Brett Crozier, who Modly relieved of command last week, urged more dramatic steps to safeguard his sailors aboard the Theodore Roosevelt in a four-page letter that leaked to the public last week.

Modly’s controversial trip to Guam over the weekend where he ridiculed the commander aircraft carrier cost taxpayers at least $243,000. During the trip, Modly questioned Crozier's character, saying at one point he was either "stupid" or "naive." After audio of his speech leaked, including expletives, Modly initially stood by his remarks. But he later apologized at U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 400 quarantined at Muzaffarnagar village after woman tests positive for COVID-19

Over 400 people, including Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait, were home quarantined after a woman of their area tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Thursday. According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, the...

Nepal says no relaxation in curbs on local travel

The Nepal government on Thursday went back on a reported decision to lift the ban imposed on the plying of vehicles on Friday and Saturday to allow people stranded here due to the coronavirus outbreak to return to their homes in other distr...

Attempts to add $250 bln to coronavirus relief loans stall in U.S. Senate

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate entered a standoff on Thursday on extending 250 billion of emergency small business loans, each blocking legislation meant to provide relief to an economy badly wounded by the coronavirus pandemi...

MP govt makes wearing masks mandatory while stepping out

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Thursday issued an order making the use of masks mandatory for citizens while stepping out of their houses. Violation of this will attract legal action...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020