Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO's new funding appeal for coronavirus fight to top $1 bln - diplomats

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:57 IST
WHO's new funding appeal for coronavirus fight to top $1 bln - diplomats

The World Health Organization (WHO) is preparing to launch an appeal soon for more than $1 billion to fund operations against the COVID-19 pandemic through year-end, diplomats told Reuters on Thursday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a speech to diplomats issued by the United Nations agency, said it would release its latest plan "in the coming days". It follows the WHO's initial three-month appeal for $675 million through April. "It will be well over $1 billion, maybe several billion," a Western envoy said. Another diplomat who is following the discussions said that the appeal would be at least $1 billion.

A WHO spokesman, asked about this figure, had no immediate comment. The campaign comes just as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration reviews its funding of the WHO, whose performance Trump has criticised. The United States is the biggest donor to the Geneva-based WHO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dua Lipa urges people to donate to UNICEF to help underprivileged children combat COVID-19

Through a series of tweets, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa on Thursday urged netizens to donate to the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF and help underprivileged children sail through the hard times of coronavirus pandemic. The Break My Hear...

Hungary prolongs lockdown indefinitely - PM Orban

Hungary has prolonged a nationwide lockdown indefinitely to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on his Facebook page on Thursday, asking citizens to observe the order despite the Easter holiday.Hungary has o...

Odisha govt makes mask wearing compulsory

The Odisha government on Thursday made wearing face masks compulsory for all while stepping outside their homes. According to government, stepping out of homes without masks will be an offence inviting a penalty of Rs 200 on the first three...

Over 400 quarantined at Muzaffarnagar village after woman tests positive for COVID-19

Over 400 people, including Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait, were home quarantined after a woman of their area tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Thursday. According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020