Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stay home, eat chocolate: Belgian chefs celebrate Easter despite coronavirus

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:17 IST
Stay home, eat chocolate: Belgian chefs celebrate Easter despite coronavirus

Determined chocolatiers and chefs in Belgium have kept producing their Easter delicacies despite the coronavirus lockdown, with specialist chocolate shops remaining open and also doing deliveries. Belgian-based cake maker and pastry chef Michael Lewis-Anderson made a chocolate scene based on the fable of the tortoise and the hare to remind people to stay at home.

"You shouldn't be outside running because you have to be protected at this difficult time and the tortoise is actually staying home, which is his shell," said Lewis-Anderson. Easter is normally a time for chocolatiers in Belgium to show off the stamp of quality built up over the century since Jean Neuhaus invented the hard-shelled, cream-filled praline in 1912.

While French-Born Belgian chocolatier Jerome Grimonpon initially closed his shop in Brussels when the Belgian lockdown measures were imposed on March 18, he has since reopened and is also making deliveries, with an Easter collection around balloons. "I didn't want to play the coronavirus card. I know a few have done so. It is already depressing enough," he told Reuters.

Belgium has so far suffered 2,523 deaths from the coronavirus and has almost 25,000 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajeev Shukla rules out starting IPL

Citing the prevailing situation in the country amid coronavirus pandemic, former Indian Premier League IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla on Thursday said that it is impossible to start the 13th edition of the IPL after April 15. The IPL was postpo...

Dua Lipa urges people to donate to UNICEF to help underprivileged children combat COVID-19

Through a series of tweets, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa on Thursday urged netizens to donate to the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF and help underprivileged children sail through the hard times of coronavirus pandemic. The Break My Hear...

Hungary prolongs lockdown indefinitely - PM Orban

Hungary has prolonged a nationwide lockdown indefinitely to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on his Facebook page on Thursday, asking citizens to observe the order despite the Easter holiday.Hungary has o...

Odisha govt makes mask wearing compulsory

The Odisha government on Thursday made wearing face masks compulsory for all while stepping outside their homes. According to government, stepping out of homes without masks will be an offence inviting a penalty of Rs 200 on the first three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020