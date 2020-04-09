BJP MP's daughter recovers from COVID-19, says yoga, pranayama helped her

A Karnataka BJP MP's daughter who recovered from COVID-19 has said she did yoga and 'pranayama' while in hospital quarantine and these were key to defeating the pandemic. "I was there in the hospital for 14 days. I used to do Yoga and Pranayama. It helps a lot. Everyone should start doing it now," said Ashwini G S, daughter of Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara.

In a video message that went viral on Thursday, she said coronavirus was "not something to be feared and yoga, pranayama and a strong mental state are the key to defeat the pandemic." Ashwini tested positive for COVID-19 after she had returned from Guyana last month. She was admitted to the SS Hospital in Davangere where she was quarantined for 14 days. "Throughout my stay in the hospital I did not have any symptom of coronavirus. I neither sneezed, nor coughed or had a running nose. There was no fever either," Ashwini said.

However, she kept herself physically and mentally fit. "Maintain social distancing, be aware of dos and don'ts and stay safe," the MP's daughter said.

The AYUSH Ministry's protocol has outlined measures to build a strong immune system and it included consuming warm water, practising yogasana, pranayama and meditation for 30 minutes every day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.